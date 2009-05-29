Tesla Recalls More Than 75% Of Its Roadsters

Tesla is recalling 345 of its Roadsters, made between March 2008 and April 22, 2009 due to an issue with the rear hub.



The recall affects a significant chunck of Tesla’s Roadster sales, as this press release from May 12 says the company has delivered over 400 Roadsters thus far.

“The rear hub flange bolts may be under-torqued and may become loose,” says the notification. That leads to poor handlng, and a rubbing noise from the back of the car. If it’s not addressed properly, then, “The driver could lose control of the car, which could lead to a crash.”

This has nothing to do with Tesla’s powertrain or intellectual property, it’s an issue with the Lotus assembly line that builds the Roadster. Lotus is also recalling vehicles.

Tesla tells us it will be sending technicians to its customers homes to fix the problem, which just involves tightening the bolts on the car. It should take under two hours. (Call Tesla at 1-877-888-3752 if you’ve got a Roadster.)

For customers that live outside of California, Chicago, Seattle or New York, Tesla will fly a technician to your home, which looks like it will be the biggest cost for Tesla. Tesla also reminded us that millions of cars are recalled each year. Fair enough.

