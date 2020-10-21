'Much to be excited about': Here's what 4 analysts are saying about Tesla ahead of its 3rd-quarter earnings report

Reuters

Tesla will release its third quarter earnings report after markets close on Wednesday.

The electric vehicle company already announced record third-quarter production numbers and beat expectations for its deliveries in the quarter. Analysts on Wall Street are now focusing on whether Tesla will meet its 2020 delivery target of 500,000, and will be listening for any discussion of this target on the call.

Below are what four analysts are saying about the world’s most highly valued automaker.

Tesla will release its third-quarter earnings report after markets close on Wednesday. After the electric vehicle beat expectations and revealed it produced a record 145,036 vehicles in the third quarter and delivered 139,000, Wall Street will now be listening for any updates on Tesla’s year-end delivery target of 500,000.

Focus will also be on Tesla’s profit margins. Last quarter marked four consecutive profitable quarters for Tesla, but the company is still not yet included in the S&P 500. Nevertheless, the stock has been one the market’s best performers this year, and is up over 400% year-to-date.

Here’s what four analysts on Wall Street are saying ahead of the earnings report for the world’s largest automaker.

1. Wedbush Securities Price Target: $US500Rating: Neutral

Wedbush’s Dan Ives raised his price target for Tesla to $US500 from $US475 ahead of the earnings report.

“With Tesla already reporting 3Q deliveries which came in above Street expectations, now all the Street’s focus around earnings on Wednesday will be gauging the level of profitability and unit growth trajectory into 4Q,” he said.

He added that Tesla’s improved manufacturing efficiency and success in Tesla’s Giga 3 factory in China will be on display in the call, he added. Ives said Tesla is “on pace to impressively achieve in the area code of 500k units for the year, a line in the sand that was a pipe dream six months ago as Tesla (and other auto players) have navigated this COVID backdrop.” He also said the trajectory of demand in China will be “front and centre” into the year-end.

“Ultimately this week we view as another step forward for Musk & Co. with healthy demand and profitability emerging out of this dark macro which has been a massive struggle for many of Tesla’s peers,” he added.

2. Credit Suisse Price Target: $US400 Rating: Neutral



Credit Suisse’s Dan Levy is estimating 73 earnings per share versus the consensus 54 cents.

Levy said he believes Tesla’s gross margins will be at the centre of the earnings beat. Levy also said Tesla is likely to maintain profitability and keep its eligibility for the S&P 500 intact. “Q3 will be Tesla’s attempt at showing it can maintain profitability even with credit revenue declining,” he added.

Levy also said that Tesla’s Battery Day demonstrated that the company remains far ahead of others in the “crucial field of batteries.” Even if Tesla isn’t able to reduce battery costs to their target level, he said “there is nevertheless much to be excited about,” because Tesla is “well ahead of the competition” in keeping battery prices low.

Levy expects Tesla to reiterate tomorrow that its formal target for 2020 deliveries is 500,000. He said he does not think Tesla will reach this goal, but he also said investors will likely look through this if it occurs because “the longer-term growth narrative is intact” for Tesla.

Read more:Investors are pouring money into ‘zero-trust’ startups that help catch hackers in the act â€” here’s where 5 insiders are placing their bets

3. Goldman Sachs



Price Target: $US450 Rating: Neutral



Mark Delaney of Goldman Sachs said that deliveries, specifically the regional distribution of third-quarter deliveries, will be one of the key topics on Tesla’s earnings call. Delaney expects Tesla to hit the 500,000 delivery target by the end of the year.

Delaney also expects the earnings call to include a discussion of products and more details on what’s driving the recent price cuts to the Model S as well as Tesla’s plan to release a $US25,000 car in three years.

4. Third Bridge



Nick Shields, a Third Bridge senior analyst said that there will be “intense interest in the Q4 delivery expectations commentary Tesla provides now that Musk has softened his language on exceeding five hundred thousand deliveries for the year.”

He added: “People will be looking at the value of Tesla’s tax credit sales against their vehicle sales. Over the last few quarters, we understand, Tesla has relied heavily on selling tax credits because they provide large gross margins relative to car sales. There are questions about how long this segment has to grow.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.