Tesla Puts Its DOE Loan To Work

In May, Tesla was approved for a $100 million loan from the DOE to built a new powertrain facility.

Today, the company officially announced the location of that facility–Palo Alto, California, in the Stanford Research Park.

Tesla will move its corporate HQ from San Carlos to this converted space. In another life, this building was an Hewlett-Packard manufacturing facility.

This will not be where the Model S is built, that location has yet to be determined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.