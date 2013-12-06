Someone Bought A Tesla Using Bitcoin

Newport Lamborghini A Tesla Model S on sale at Newport Lamborghini

Electronic currency has been used to buy an electric car.

A buyer paid for a Tesla Model S using bitcoin, according to the company blog of Newport Lamborghini in Costa Mesa, CA. We first saw the news on Electrek.

“Lamborghini Newport Beach is proud to announce that we are fully capable of accepting Bitcoin as legal tender for vehicles,” the dealership writes. “We are excited to be opening the door to this new currency.”

Recently, more companies have started proudly accepting bitcoin, including Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

Business Insider called the dealership for comment and is waiting to hear back.

