Tesla Produces Its First Ever Profitable Month In July

The hits just keep on coming for Tesla. First it’s a big investment from Daimler, then it’s a loan from the DOE, and today, it says it earned a profit.



The company says it earned a $1 million profit in July on $20 million of revenue driven by a record sales month for the Roadster.

This is the first time it earned a profit, and it could be the last. Rachel Konrad, Tesla’s spokesperson, tells Earth2Tech, “It’s definitely conceivable that we would not be in the black every month going forward,” as expenditures for Model S grow.

Of course, we doubt Konrad, or CEO Elon Musk, or anyone else, thinks that Tesla won’t be able to replicate this month’s success down the road.

