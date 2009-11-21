Tesla Prepping Its IPO

Tesla is working on its IPO, says Reuters citing two sources. Those sources say we can expect a filing any day.



It should be interesting. It has one car, the $100,000+ Roadster. It’s working on a more affordable sedan, but it is still years away. It also has a deal with Daimler for electric smart cars.

In July, the company turned a profit for the first time in its history. (That doesn’t mean it’s remained profitable afterwards.)

In the private market, the company was being valued at $1 billion in June.

The company has promised an IPO in the past, we’ll see if it delivers this time.

See Also: Our Awesome Tesla Adventure In NYC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.