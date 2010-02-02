Tesla Paid $175,000 For CEO Elon Musk's Jet Last Year

Elon Musk only accepts a dollar a year as a salary to run Tesla, but the company takes care of him in other ways.



In Tesla’s s1 filing, since the second quarter 2009, Tesla has paid $175,000 to cover the cost of Musk’s private plane travel for business.

This isn’t too bad when you put in perspective. Vringo, a video ringtone company, filed for an IPO last week. We called it the “joke of the week.”

Vringo has $36,000 in revenue, but its CEO paid himself $224,244 last year.

That’s more than Elon Musk spent on his private jet. And Musk was flying around the world to get funding.

