A car thief learned the hard way why stealing a Tesla is always a bad idea

Tesla’s high-tech tracking system recently helped cops track down a stolen Model S in Canada.

Tesla owner Katya Pinkowski was leaving a concert last week in Vancouver, only to find that her Model S P85D was nowhere to be found, according to a report from the Canadian new site The Province.

After checking with the towing company, Pinkowski reached out to her husband, who promptly pulled up the car’s location on the Tesla app. Sure enough, the Pinkowskis were able to see their Tesla cruising around in the nearby city of Richmond via the app.

The Pinkowskis called 911 and worked with law enforcement to recoup the car and arrest the thief.

From its Autopilot system to its 17-inch touchscreen display, Tesla’s vehicles are loaded with high-tech features for enhanced safety and convenience.

Owners can use the car’s app to not only track its location, but to also track charging levels, controls, climate control, and locate the nearest charging station.

Another helpful feature is an automatic keyless entry function, which enables the driver to unlock the vehicle by simply touching the retractable door handle when it presents itself. However, the door handles only become available when the key fob is within a certain distance.



The thief was apparently able to steal the vehicle using an extra key fob the owners had bought the previous week and left in the vehicle, according to the report.

As the thief approached the vehicle, the retractable door handles must have presented themselves, and the lure of the Model S was simply just too much to resist, Pinkowski told The Province.

“The car opens and is going, ‘Come on, sit down, let’s have a ride,'” Pinkowski told The Province. “He couldn’t say no.”

