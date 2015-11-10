Tesla owner sits in back seat as car drives itself down highway at 51 miles per hour

Ever since Tesla’s Autopilot system launched late last month, we’ve seen a number of videos surface showing drivers pushing the semi-autonomous technology to its limits.

Most of the published videos show a Tesla driver sitting in the front seat with his or her hands off the steering wheel, letting the system do all the driving.

In a new YouTube video, however, a Tesla driver appears to take the daring stunt a bit further and sits in the backseat while filming the Autopilot feature doing all of the work.

The car appears to be driving down a Dutch highway at speeds of 51 miles per hour, with other cars clearly driving alongside it.

Needless to say, the video is a bit unnerving.

During an earnings conference call last week, CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that he had seen some of the videos and said that the company would be updating the feature to put more constraints on it. Autopilot is designed to only assist with driving. It’s not a complete driverless car solution.



“There’s been some fairly crazy videos on YouTube…this is not good,” Musk said. “And we will be putting some additional constraints on when Autopilot can be activated to minimise the possibility of people doing crazy things with it.”

For now, it looks like that update can’t come soon enough.

Check out the full video below.

