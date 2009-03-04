Tesla Opening Chicago Store

Tesla Motors announced it is opening its first retail location for the year in Chicago at 1053 W. Grand Ave., near the Kennedy Expressway in the River West neighbourhood. Seven additional retail locations are planned for the year, in Manhattan, Miami, Seattle, Washington, London and Munich.



As Jalopnik says, “We couldn’t pick 9 more congested cities if we tried.” It’s hard to see people really hitting the open road in these cities and unleashing the car’s horsepower.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.