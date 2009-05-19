Tesla Now Worth Less Than Twitter

Jay Yarow
With Daimler’s 10% stake in Tesla for “double digit millions,” it means that Tesla is valued at less than a billion dollars–and probably closer to $100 million.

That means that Tesla is likely worth less than Twitter!

(As we’ve said in the past we think Twitter will eventually be worth at least $1 billion, though the current valuation is probably less).

 

