Tesla Now Worth Less Than Twitter

With Daimler’s 10% stake in Tesla for “double digit millions,” it means that Tesla is valued at less than a billion dollars–and probably closer to $100 million.
That means that Tesla is likely worth less than Twitter!
(As we’ve said in the past we think Twitter will eventually be worth at least $1 billion, though the current valuation is probably less).
