Tesla just launched a new glass roof for the Model S

Cadie Thompson
Tesla solar roofTelsa

You can now get a Tesla Model S with an all-glass roof. 

The electric automaker updated its online Design Studio Thursday to include the new option. 

Musk tweeted about the new addition on Friday stating that the new roof was difficult to develop, but that it makes the interior of the vehicle feel “amazing.”

Of course that “amazing” feeling will cost you a little extra. The new all-glass roof prices at $1,500 and $2,000 for a the all-glass sunroof. 

 Musk also said that the company has reinforced the body of the Model S to help improve safety.

The new glass roof feature comes just a week after Musk revealed the solar glass shingles Tesla created in conjunction with SolarCity. After the unveiling of the shingles, Musk hinted that similar glass technology would be coming to its cars. 

He said via Twitter last Friday that the glass could be incorporated on the roof of a car to act as a defroster. 

It doesn’t sound like the Model S glass roof has any special defrosting features, but it sounds like we will see it down the line in Tesla vehicles. 

On Tuesday Musk said during a conference call when he said Tesla has created a special glass technology division that is developing glass for its cars, including the Model 3

