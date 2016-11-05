Tesla just launched a new glass roof for the Model S

You can now get a Tesla Model S with an all-glass roof.

The electric automaker updated its online Design Studio Thursday to include the new option.

Musk tweeted about the new addition on Friday stating that the new roof was difficult to develop, but that it makes the interior of the vehicle feel “amazing.”

I highly recommend the new all glass roof on the Model S. This was very hard to develop, but it makes the interior feel amazing. pic.twitter.com/ob7lqrXP4n

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2016

Of course that “amazing” feeling will cost you a little extra. The new all-glass roof prices at $1,500 and $2,000 for a the all-glass sunroof.

Musk also said that the company has reinforced the body of the Model S to help improve safety.

In addition, we reinforced the surrounding body structure for improved safety (was already 5 star in all categories).

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2016

The new glass roof feature comes just a week after Musk revealed the solar glass shingles Tesla created in conjunction with SolarCity. After the unveiling of the shingles, Musk hinted that similar glass technology would be coming to its cars.

He said via Twitter last Friday that the glass could be incorporated on the roof of a car to act as a defroster.

Solar glass tiles can also incorporate heating elements, like rear defroster on a car, to clear roof of snow and keep generating energy

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2016

It doesn’t sound like the Model S glass roof has any special defrosting features, but it sounds like we will see it down the line in Tesla vehicles.

On Tuesday Musk said during a conference call when he said Tesla has created a special glass technology division that is developing glass for its cars, including the Model 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.