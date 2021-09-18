From Tesla to Netflix: These are the companies that look set to join the ‘$1 trillion club’ in the next 5 years

- Tencent, Netflix, Berkshire Hathaway, and Visa are among companies headed towards the trillion-dollar stock market valuation, a study shows.
- The study compared the market cap of the 50 biggest public companies along with their average annual growth.
- Estimates for Chinese firms do not factor in Beijing’s most recent regulatory crackdowns.
Tesla, Netflix, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway are among 16 companies in the race to hit the $US1 ($AU1) trillion mark within the next five years, according to a recent study by cloud-based procurement solutions provider Approve.com.
Facebook became the fifth US company to join the $US1 ($AU1) trillion club in late June this year, joining other tech leaders such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet to achieve that milestone. Oil producer Saudi Aramco is the only non-US company in the exclusive club.
Approve.com analyzed the market caps of the 50 biggest publicly-listed companies alongside their average annual growth to find which ones could hit the 13-digit mark the quickest. The analysis, published in July, showed that even more tech companies are set to dominate the trillion-dollar zone.
Projections made for Chinese-based companies in this study are based on annual growth rates, and don’t include the impact of the recent regulatory crackdowns. These companies have had a turbulent year, ever since Beijing began to tighten its grip on services that were abruptly presented with new compliance challenges.
Here are the 16 companies on track to reach a $US1 ($AU1) trillion-dollar valuation by 2026:
Sector: Automotive (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2022
Average annual growth rate: 123.87%
Sector: Technology (China)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2022
Average annual growth rate: 97.04%
Sector: Telecommunications (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2023
Average annual growth rate: 186.93%
Sector: E-commerce (China)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2023
Average annual growth rate: 115.74%
Sector: Technology (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2024
Average annual growth rate: 48.27%
Sector: Alcohol (China)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2024
Average annual growth rate: 48.6%
Sector: Entertainment (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2024
Average annual growth rate: 74.16%
Sector: Technology (China)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 19.16%
Sector: Semiconductors (Taiwan)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 16.05%
Sector: Financial Services
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 22.32%
Sector: Financial Services (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 32.15%
Sector: Financial Services (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 43.71%
Sector: Investment (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 10.49%
Sector: Technology (South Korea)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 19.24%
Sector: Luxury Goods (France)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 22.78%
Sector: Software (US)
Estimated year to hit $US1 ($AU1) trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 40.67%