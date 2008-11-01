Tesla Motors Getting Some Cash

Valley darling Tesla Motors, which makes the Roadster, a $109,000 electric sports car, needs a little more cash. The CEO Elon Musk confirmed with Reuters that the company has $9 million cash on hand and that they’re going to get $20 million in the coming weeks from their existing investors. Reuters:



When Tesla failed to secure a $100-million investment round earlier this month, Musk cut 24 per cent of the company’s work force and delayed development work on a battery-powered electric sedan, known internally as the “Model S.”

He also took the CEO post from Tesla’s former chief executive, Ze’ev Drori.

“We didn’t raise the $100 million but we still need to raise some money to get to cash flow positive,” Musk said. “We actually probably only need on the order of $20 million to do that. We’re going to raise more than that, but we only need about $20 million.”

