Tesla Motors is officially changing its name

Tesla Motors is changing its name to just Tesla, Inc.

The name change has been in the works for a while. Last February, Elon Musk tweeted about acquiring the domain. And in July, the company shortened its website from Teslamotors.com to just Tesla.com. But on Wednesday the company officially filed with the SEC to change its name to just Tesla, Inc.

Removing “Motors” from the company’s name makes since given Tesla’s push to become an energy company.

Tesla has continued to grow its battery business by launching new home and commercial batteries. And in November the company purchased the solar panel provider Solar City, pushing it further into the energy business.

CEO Elon Musk has made clear that he has lofty ambitions for Tesla’s new solar venture. Musk announced at an event in October that Tesla planned to make solar roofs that would essentially replace having to install bulky solar panels. He later said in November that Tesla’s solar roof would cost less than a normal roof.

What’s more, Tesla also plans to expand into mobility services. Musk announced last year that the company plans to set up a Tesla network where owners can use their car for ride-sharing purposes. The company is expected to reveal more details about the service this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.