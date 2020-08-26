The Tesla Model Y now comes in toddler size, and it will cost you $100

Radio Flyer The toy version of the Tesla Model Y, accompanied by a full-size car.

Tesla and century-old toy company Radio Flyer have a new vehicle on the way: a miniature Model Y.

The toy, called “My First Model Y,” is for children between 18 months and 4 years old, and comes with functioning steering, a honking horn, and an ergonomic seat.

The product will begin to ship in early September, and it’s listed for $US99.99.

If you happen to abide by the rule that no family can achieve true synergy without matching Teslas, you’re in luck: The EV maker recently teamed up with a century-old toy company to shrink one of the most recognisable electric cars out there.

The result? A miniature ride-on version of Tesla’s new Model Y.

Radio Flyer, the toy company behind the famous Little Red Wagon, joined forces with Tesla to create the My First Model Y. The product launched on August 18, and it’s meant for children 18 months to 4 years of age.

Radio Flyer The Tesla Model Y ride-on toy and the Tesla Model S one.

Radio Flyer designed the toy Model Y as a replica of Tesla’s big version, and it comes with functioning steering, a honking horn, and an ergonomic seat. It costs$US99.99, and a product spokesperson told Business Insider that shipments will begin in early September.

This isn’t the first time Radio Flyer and Tesla have worked together. The companies designed a toy Model S for older kids in 2016, with its recommended age ranging from 3 to 8 years old.

