Tesla's Model Y will arrive by 2020 -- here's everything we know about the SUV

Tesla plans to launch its first mass-market car, the Model 3, by the end of 2017. But Tesla also has another important vehicle in the works.

In July 2016, Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to bring a new compact SUV to market, dubbed the Model Y. And now we know when to expect the vehicle.

Last Wednesday, Musk said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the Model Y will arrive by either late 2019 or 2020. It was the first time Musk had shared a timeline for the SUV.

Musk has kept mum on most other details pertaining to the upcoming vehicle, but he has talked generally about features coming to future Tesla vehicles and has talked a lot about the Model Y’s sister vehicle, the Model 3.

Based on his comments, we pulled together a list of some of the features we’ll likely see in Tesla’s Model Y.

Get the latest Tesla stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.