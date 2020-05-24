The Tesla Model X and the Porsche Cayenne are both incredible — but only one of these luxury SUV rivals has the edge

Matthew DeBord/Insider The champ: Porsche’s brilliant Cayenne.

I’ve driven both the Tesla Model X and the PorscheCayenne on numerous occasions.

The Porsche Cayennes have ranged in price from $US86,000 to $US136,000, in several trim levels and with both V6 and V8 engine options.

The Tesla Model Xs were what’s now called the Performance trim, currently priced at $US105,000.

These are two of the best luxury SUVs on the market, the respective pinnacles of gas-powered and all-electric propulsion.

I favour the Cayenne for now, but the Model X is something special.

In this corner, we have the champ: the incredible Porsche Cayenne, lord of the gas-burning luxury SUVs.

And in this corner, we have the Tesla Model X, the Cayenne of all-electric utes – our challenger.

It’s a fair fight. Well-equipped versions of each SUV can be had for around $US100,000. Each offers stunning performance for an upscale hauler of people and stuff. The Model X can even cram in a third row, making it a seven-passenger utility.

Matthew DeBord/BI The challenger: Tesla’s mighty Model X.

The Model X is the newcomer, but only relatively. While the Cayenne has been with us since the early 2000s, the Model X didn’t arrive until 2015 – but that means we’ve had about five years to savour the X, in all its falcon-winged glory.

I recently drove two different versions of the Cayenne: the Turbo and the new Coupé, a fastback take on the SUV form.

I drove the Model X not long after it debuted, and then a few years back when I took it on a 700-mile family road trip. I followed that up yet another couple of days behind the wheel.

Both vehicles are great. But one is better. Read on to see which SUV wins this comparison:

Up first is the Model X, probably the most flamboyantly high-tech SUV ever made. It debuted in 2015 with dramatic, upswinging “falcon-wing” doors.

Tesla Tesla Model X.

I’ve driven it several times. The pricing has moved around over the years, but at the moment, you can choose from two trim levels, before adding extras: the $US85,000 Long Range Plus and the $US105,000 Performance.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

Both current trim levels have a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Tesla Model X.

About those doors: They have been a one-off for Teslas. The engineering delayed the Model X’s market arrival. Although they’re quite cool, they’re also tricky to build.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Tesla Model X.

But they make getting into and out of the rear seats very easy. Still, Tesla isn’t planning any new falcon-winged vehicles.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tesla Model X.

The Model X’s design is consistent with the company’s view that an electric vehicle look sleek, striking, and futuristic — but not too crazy. The Model X’s aesthetic has held up nicely for five years, but it’s probably Tesla’s least attractive platform.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Tesla Model X.

On the outside, anyway. The interior is simply awesome, especially if you opt for the white simulated leather treatment.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

After some difficulties with the original rear seats, Tesla decided to make them itself. They might appear to be rather simple, but they’re genuinely comfortable and supportive. The white upholstery is also surprisingly durable.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Tesla Model X.

A third row is available, but because the Model X is essentially a midsize SUV, these seats are extremely cramped.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

Even my youngest kid complained about having to ride back there on a long road trip.

Matthew DeBord/BI

The Model X’s cargo capacity is impressive. Drop the second row and you have 88 cubic feet to play with. But even with the second row in business and half the third row occupied, I managed to cram enough gear in there to cover five people’s needs for a weekend.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

The large front trunk, or “frunk,” took care of the overflow.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

The Long Range Model X gives up some performance to deliver 351 miles of range; but the quick trim still gives you 305 miles.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Tesla Model X.

The Tesla infotainment system, which runs on a massive central touchscreen, can use its GPS navigation to plot a course, “island hopping” from Supercharger to Supercharger — that’s Tesla’s nationwide fast-charging network — so that you don’t have to recharge to full at every stop.

Matthew DeBord/BI The centre touchscreen in the Tesla Model X.

The Model X, of course, also comes with Tesla’s Autopilot semi-self-driving system. It’s much better than the driver-assist system in the Porsche Cayenne. But it has higher aspirations. In my testing, Autopilot has served as very advanced cruise control – and in some ways, its a challenge to use, because it requires a high level of driver attention.

I also enjoy driving the Model X so much that I ended up flipping Autopilot off quite often. Ditto the Cayenne – these are high-performance SUVs that are meant to deliver thrills behind the wheel. I don’t want thee computers to have all the fun!

On one of my trips, I pulled into a Sheetz to fill up on electrons.

Matthew DeBord/BI

Model X ownership requires patience. My recharge sessions lasted anywhere from about 20 minutes to an hour. Level 2 charging at 240 volts is much slower, and trickle charging using the Model X’s own cable gets you about a mile per hour.

Matthew DeBord/BI

The Model X I was driving at the time had a large, 100-kilowatt-hour battery. Right now, you can get a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds from the Long Range Plus, and 2.6 from the Performance.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

Interior storage for the Model X is fantastic. You have cubbies, reconfigurable cupholders, and thanks to the lack of a gas powertrain, all kinds of legroom.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

The infotainment system is stunning. Many vehicle functions are managed through it, so you have to ascend a learning curve. But it covers all the bases and them some, including the usual Bluetooth device-pairing and USB connectivity, but also a stellar, Tesla-designed audio system.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

The Tesla mobile app is also superb. It’s useful for everything from pre-cooling or -heating the interior to monitoring charging.

Matthew DeBord/BI A screenshot of the Tesla mobile app.

Immediately after its launch, the Model X joined an elite cadre of SUVs — the best of the best. And in many ways, it set a new standard. In fact, I think it has but one real competitor …

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model X.

… The magnificent Porsche Cayenne! shows here as a 2020 Coupé, Porsche’s newest design — a fastback — for the greatest SUV ever built by human hands on planet Earth.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Of late, I’ve sampled both an $US86,000 Coupé and a $US136,000 Turbo. The Turbo offered the traditional SUV profile.

Matt DeBord/BI Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

While the Coupé takes the form of a stylish, sporty fastback, with a sloping roofline.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Coupés are all the rage in luxury SUV land. Porsche is actually late to the game, as BMW and Mercedes have been selling coupés for several years. And technically, the Model X is a fastback.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Have I ever been a fan of the Cayenne’s design? Not really. The whole Porsche-bug-eyed-front-plus-barn-door-back wasn’t my thing. But the fastback certainly helps.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

My test vehicle was metallic white, my least favourite Porsche colour. So elements such as the blacked-out, bladed grille improved my impressions.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

My tester came with a set of 21-inch “Spyder” wheels, a $US2,700 extra. Front and back, this base-level Cayenne had cast-iron brake rotors and black callipers. No regenerative braking, as with the Model X.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The Cayenne Coupe has a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6, making 335 horsepower with 332 pound-feet of torque.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 makes 541 horsepower with 568 pound-feet of torque. This Porsche can tow nearly 8,000 pounds, which is staggering. Fuel economy isn’t: 15 mpg city/19 highway/17 combined, and that’s on premium gas.

Matt DeBord/BI Porsche Cayenne.

For both Cayennes, power is sent to the all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic with a manual-shifting option.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

For the Coupé, there’s 22 cubic feet of cargo space, expandable to 54 with the rear seats dropped. For the Turbo, it’s 26 cubic feet, going up to 59.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

That’s more than enough to handle daily life, but the Model X is definitely the superior hauler.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The Cayenne has a more exquisitely-crafted interior than the Model X, but both vehicles share a minimalist vibe.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Rear legroom for the Cayenne …

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

… is excellent. But there’s not a third-row option.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The Cayenne Coupé has a stunning panoramic glass roof. But the Model X has a windshield that extends well up into the roofline.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Porsches are supposed to be about driving, and the Cayenne has always distinguished itself on this score.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The thick, topstitched, multifunction steering wheel is heated, as are the front seats. The tachometer is front and centre in the instrument cluster, and the drive-mode selector is located on the lower right. You have Normal, Sport, Sport-Plus, and an Individual mode to choose from.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

In Normal Mode, the Cayenne Coupé hustles up to seventh and eights gears, to enhance the MPGs. Auto-stop-start is also active in this mode, as well as Sport, which hold the shifts longer. Sport + give you the full Monty, and Individual allows from customisation. Usually, I favour Sport with Porsches, but with the Cayenne Coupé and the least-power motor, I made the move to Sport + and enjoyed punching the Sport Response button, which serves up 20 seconds burst of all the boost the turbo six can muster.

The undergirdings of the Cayenne are intricate. There’s both torque vectoring a rear-wheel steering, as well as Porsche’s traction management and dynamic chassis control features, which do allow you to push this SUV rather hard without having to worry about that which might concern you with lesser utes.

The top speed is 151 mph, and the 0-60 mph dash passes in just under six seconds.

Off-roading? Check. The Cayenne has several modes: Gravel, Mud, Sand and Rock.

Not for nothing, but the key fob is Porsche-shaped.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The dash-centre stopwatch is oh-so-Porsche.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The infotainment system runs on a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, with an adjunct screen on the right side of the instrument cluster. The system is fantastic, handling GPS navigation, Bluetooth-pairing, and USB connectivity, serving up the interface in crisp high-def.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

I have to give the edge to the Cayenne. But just barely!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The Porsche Cayenne is the greatest SUV ever made by human hands on planet Earth. That verdict has only been reinforced for me the last two times I’ve driven the vehicle, in Cayenne Turbo and Coupé trims.

The Model X, meanwhile, is now the most offbeat vehicle that Tesla currently produces. But as an SUV, it’s something special. Even though it’s 100% electric, I concluded back in 2015 when it launched that it was the most consequential ute since the Cayenne, which made its own jaw-dropping debut over a decade earlier.

The X is endlessly fun, and it rarely fails to draw a crowd of admirers. And while the Model S sedan was an important vehicle for Tesla – its first clean-sheet design – the Model X was the company’s successful attempt to combine a lot of technology with substantial luxury and impressive EV performance. I’m not sure the company could ever produce such a content-crammed machine again, although I’m eager to see what the Cybertruck offers.

Price-wise, the Model X has an advantage: the top trim level starts at about $US105,000, while the most stonking Cayennes are over $US150,000. You’re gonna get all the Model X you can handle before you even climb halfway up the mountain that is the Cayenne Turbo. (Still, the Turbo delivers a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, while the Model X Performance makes the run in 2.6.)

The Model X is also the way to go if you don’t want to spend the college fund on gas: it consumes zero petrol and emits nothing from a tailpipe, which it doesn’t have. The Cayenne, however, get only about 20 mpg combined (less, if you really enjoy the V8 versions) and makes a lot of noise as it spews fumes from its multiple exhaust ports. (There is a monumentally powerful hybrid version of the Cayenne, the Turbo S E-Hybrid, and there’s a hybrid version of both the base Cayenne and the Cayenne Coupé.)

That said, the Cayenne remains the standard by which all other luxury utes are measured. The question is really whether you get what you pay for, and with the Porsche, there’s no doubt. You might wince when the payments are due, but you won’t ever live in disappointment.

You also won’t have to wrangle with the Model X’s neurotic complexity. This SUV has depths that even the most enthusiastic and dedicated owners haven’t plumbed. The Cayenne has a slightly tricky infotainment system and some ornate driving-mode options, but otherwise you’re dealing with a fast SUV that plies its asphalt sorcery behind the scenes. How can something this big and heavy handle so magnificently? Cue the confident chuckles of grinning German engineers.

So there you have it. The Model X is great. The Cayenne is slightly greater. But wow! A close race.

