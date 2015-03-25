Tesla's next car was spotted on the highway

Some drivers got a surprise treat last week when they spotted Tesla’s next car, the all-electric Model X SUV, while driving along the highway in Palo Alto, California. They managed to snap a quick 20-second video while speeding by the vehicle, but you can get a pretty clear look at the car in action.

Though the design looks unfinished, you can clearly see the company’s name embossed on the trunk of the car, and the front of the SUV also matches Tesla’s signature sleek look. It also looks exactly like the pre-production model we saw at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said the Model X will be unveiled later this year, and be ready for delivery by early 2016.

