Tesla just recalled its Model X SUV

Tesla told Model X owners Monday that it will be issuing a voluntary recall for almost 2,700 of its SUVs due to an issue that can cause the third-row seats “slip” forward in the event of a crash.

The recall includes cars that were built before March 26.

Tesla sent an email to owners explaining the issue. It can be found in the tweet below.

“Recently, during an internal seat strength test that was conducted prior to the start of Model X deliveries in Europe, the recliner in a third row Model X seat unexpectedly slipped,” the company said in its letter. “The recliner, which is provided to us by a third party supplier, is the locking hinge that allows the third row seat to fold forward, and if a recliner were to slip during a crash, the seat back could move forward.”

The issue was found when Tesla was conducting “strength tests” on the seats.

Tesla has also said that a fix is “already in place” for the recall and they have created “a new recliner design with improved quality.”

The recall will not slow Model X production, Bloomberg reports.

Tesla has said that no owners have reported this issue yet, Jalopnik reports, but urged owners not to have any passengers ride in the third row until the recall is performed.

