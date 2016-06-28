Tesla gave its cars a stunning rainbow paint job to celebrate Pride

Tesla helped celebrate Pride over the weekend by sending out two Model Xs with custom rainbow paint jobs.
The company sent one Model X to Chicago and one to San Francisco.
Tesla also showed off the Model S it customised last year for Pride at the parade in San Francisco.
Check out pics of the impressive paint jobs below.
H/T: Electrek
NOW WATCH: Here’s what it’s like to drive the Tesla Model X — ‘the best car ever’ according to Elon Musk
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.