Tesla gave its cars a stunning rainbow paint job to celebrate Pride

Tesla helped celebrate Pride over the weekend by sending out two Model Xs with custom rainbow paint jobs.

The company sent one Model X to Chicago and one to San Francisco.

Tesla also showed off the Model S it customised last year for Pride at the parade in San Francisco.

Check out pics of the impressive paint jobs below.











H/T: Electrek

