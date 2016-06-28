Tesla gave its cars a stunning rainbow paint job to celebrate Pride

Cadie Thompson
Tesla helped celebrate Pride over the weekend by sending out two Model Xs with custom rainbow paint jobs. 

The company sent one Model X to Chicago and one to San Francisco. 

Tesla also showed off the Model S it customised last year for Pride at the parade in San Francisco. 

Check out pics of the impressive paint jobs below. 

