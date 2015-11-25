Here's how much it will cost to buy the latest Tesla

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk demonstrates the falcon wing doors on the new Tesla Model X Crossover SUV during a launch event on September 29, 2015 in Fremont, California. After several production delays, Elon Musk officially launched the much anticipated Tesla Model X Crossover SUV.

Tesla’s most basic Model X will cost you about $80,000 before tax credits and other incentives.

On Monday, the company began letting customers who were on a waiting list for a “general production” Model X to customise their car via the company’s online configurator on Monday.

As part of the configuration — which allows customers to select add-on features, battery capacity, and colours — the soon-to-be Tesla owners got a glimpse of what the exact pricing for their vehicle would be.

There are three different versions available: 70D (70 kWh battery), 90D (90 kWh battery), and P90D. The most affordable version is the Model X 70D, which has a range of 220 miles and costs around $80,000. However, after incentives and gas savings, it starts at $61,000.

The 90D begins pricing at $95,500, and the P90D starts at $115,500.

Each Model X version costs about $5,000 more than the respective Model S vehicle with the same battery capacity.

In September, Tesla revealed its Signature model, which is fully loaded, would cost between $132,000 to $144,000 before tax credits and other incentives.

Tesla first revealed the Model X concept in February 2012 and originally said that it would launch its Model X in early 2014, but production was delayed more than a year.

The company finally unveiled its Model X on Sept. 29 at its Fremont factory and handed over keys to just a few first buyers.

Tech Insider reached out to Tesla for comment on how many buyers now have access to configure their Model X and will update when we hear back.

