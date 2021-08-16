Watch a Tesla Model X drive with its ‘falcon-wing’ door open and smash into a London bus

Model X. Tesla

A Tesla driver appeared to damage the car’s “falcon-wing” door after crashing into a bus, a video showed.

The driver drove off from a parking bay with the rear door fully open before smashing into the bus.

London transport authorities confirmed to Insider that the crash happened over the weekend.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A Tesla Model X with one of its “falcon-wing” doors fully open crashed into a double-decker bus in London over the weekend.

The driver drove off from a parking bay with one of their car doors fully open, as shown in a video posted to YouTube on Sunday.

The open car door then smashed into the driver’s side of a London bus, the video showed.

In the video, the car door appears to smash the bus window where the driver is sat, and partially tear a billboard on the side of the bus.

In the video, the bus driver leans away to protect himself, the video shows.

The impact appears to damage the car door, which is partially open once the Tesla pulls over at the scene.

Read more:

A TikToker with over 3 million followers is being sued by a car wash after a rant about his Tesla went viral

A spokesperson from the city’s transport regulator, Transport for London (TfL), confirmed to Insider that the crash happened over the weekend.

The Tesla Model X comes with falcon-wing doors that the driver raises and lowers with the push of a button, according to Tesla.

A warning sound and displays on the dashboard should indicate to the driver that the doors are open when the Tesla starts moving.