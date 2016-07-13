You can now buy a more affordable Tesla Model X

Get excited Tesla fans, a more affordable Model X is finally here.

Tesla introduced the Model X 60D Wednesday, and it comes at a starting price point of $74,000. The car comes with a 200-mile range and can reach a top speed of 130 miles per hour, according to the Tesla website. The Model X 60D can also accelerate from zero top 60 miles per hour in just six seconds.

Tesla also brought back its more affordable version of the Model S — the $66,000 Model S 60 — after witnessing crazy demand for the Model 3 that was unveiled in April. The Model 3 comes with the sweet starting price point of $35,000 that’s hard to beat.

