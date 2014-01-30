Tesla's Model S Takes On The New Corvette Stingray In The Ultimate Drag Race

The Tesla Model S and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray are two of the best cars to hit the market over the past year, each awesome in distinct ways.

The Model S is the first 100% badass 100% electric car. The Stingray is the triumphant new incarnation of the ultimate American muscle car. The Model S is the luxury family sedan than can seat seven. The Corvette is the tw0-seater where only the driver matters. The Model S is silent and the Corvette roars.

Tesla promises a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.2 seconds — stupendous for a car that weighs more than 4,600 pounds. The gas-powered Corvette doesn’t have the thrilling torque of the Tesla, though 460 horsepower can send it up to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. But specs don’t always decide who’s faster.

So we want to see them race.

The two cars lined up in this video are the best of each model: the most powerful P85 Tesla against the C7 with the Z51 performance package.

Watch, and enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

