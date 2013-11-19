How It Feels Going From A Chevy Volt To A Tesla Model S

Please enable Javascript to watch this video For the past week, I've been cruising around in a Chevy Volt. But for one day, I got the privilege of driving a Tesla Model S. (And not just any Tesla Model S either. I got to drive the more powerful, higher end Tesla Model S P 85, which starts at $87,070 after a $US7,500 federal tax credit.) While the Chevy Volt (base price of $26,685 with a tax credit) and Tesla Model S aren't exactly in the same class, I really liked the styling and performance of the Volt. Not to mention Chevy's offering is a plug-in hybrid -- meaning it can run on either electricity or gas. So, what does an extra $US60,000 get you in the Tesla Model S that you can't get in the Chevy Volt? Watch the video to find out. Produced by William Wei

