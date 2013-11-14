The Cheapest Tesla Model S Will Cost $US80,000 In The UK

Tesla announced today that British customers looking for a Model S will have to pony up at least £49,900 ($79,900) — after a £5,000 deduction from the UK Plug-in Grant.

That’s a 26% markup over what U.S. customers pay. Here, the cheapest Model S, with the 60kWh battery, starts for $US63,570 after a $US7,500 federal tax credit.

Increased prices for Tesla cars overseas aren’t surprising. They account for the costs of actually getting the cars to those markets, European value-added taxes, and import duties.

Tesla did not announce pricing for the more expensive Model S battery options, which start for $US72,400 and $US82,000 in the U.S.

Tesla’s Westfield, London store may be open, but you can’t hit the British Isles in an electric sedan just yet: Tesla is still “hard at work” producing a right hand drive version of the Model S, CEO Elon Musk said at the opening.

The company is also working to establish a UK network of its Supercharger stations, which allow Tesla owners to fully charge their batteries in about half an hour, for free.

In Germany, the 60 kWh version starts at €71,400 ($94,512); the 85 kWh version at €81,750 ($108,212). In Belgium and the Netherlands, they start at €72,600 ($96,101) and €83,150 ($110,066), respectively.

Tesla is taking about 10,000 orders per year in Europe, Musk said on a recent press conference call.

