The feds are looking into reports of Tesla Model S suspension issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reviewing reports of suspension problems on Tesla Model S electric sedans, Reuters’ David Shepardson reported.

An NHTSA spokesperson told Reuters that the agency is looking into the issue and seeking additional information from Tesla and owners of the Model S.

According to Reuters, the review is a preliminary step before the agency decides whether or not to launch a formal investigation.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.