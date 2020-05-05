A one-of-a-kind Tesla Model S station wagon is now for sale for $200,000 — see inside the 'Model SB'

Kristen Lee
Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.
  • A unique Tesla Model S is up for sale, offering buyers a style of Tesla that doesn’t come from the factory: a station wagon.
  • A coachbuilder in the Netherlands converted the Model S into a station wagon, calling it the “Model SB.”
  • It’s the only one of its kind.
  • The asking price on the Model SB is about $US202,000, or twice that of a normal Model S.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While Tesla offers a few body styles of cars you can choose from, the company hasn’t offered what used to be a staple of family life: the station wagon.

Until now, sort of.

Before you turn your nose up at a station wagon – a bygone of a society decades behind us, relegated from a go-to family vehicle to something only niche car enthusiasts really care about – need I remind you that hardly anyone drives a wagon anymore. Think about how different you’d be! This is something I understand Tesla owners value very much.

There’s a one-off, custom-built Tesla Model S station wagon currently for sale on JB Classic Cars, as spotted by Autoblog. It’s called the Model SB and it’s the only one of its kind. It can be yours for 185,555 euros, or approximately $US202,000.

Let’s take a closer look.

This Model S was converted by a Dutch coachbuilder into a bespoke station wagon called the “Model SB.” It’s now for sale, if you’re looking for a unicorn car.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The asking price is 185,555 euros, which is about $US202,000.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

That’s more than twice what a normal Model S costs.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

But think of the bragging rights!

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Can’t really put a price on that, can you?

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

And that green is just to die for.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

JB Classic Cars’ listing notes the price excludes the 21% VAT. Customers outside of the European Union don’t have to pay VAT.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Source:

JB Classic Cars

The Model S donor car was originally built at the Tesla factory in Fremont.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Final assembly took place in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The project was begun by a Dutchman named Floris de Raadt.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

De Raadt really wanted a shooting brake Model S, so he contacted RemetzCar, a coachbuilder in the Netherlands.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The two decided the car would need to be British Racing Green as a tribute to the British concept of shooting brakes.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

A shooting brake is a car that has two doors and is a generally elongated, sporty version of a wagon.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

But the Model S station wagon, although very pretty and sporty, is not a shooting brake.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It is a wagon, because it has four doors instead of two.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Contrary to popular belief, words do still mean things. Anyway!

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

To make the wagon, de Raadt found himself a used, low-mileage Model S 85 Performance.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It’s rear-wheel drive.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

And it has 422 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, according to the listing.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

His Model S wagon is based on a 2013 model.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

But it has the updated grille from the 2016 facelift, which got rid of the fake grille from the early Model S.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It looked like this.

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, FileThis June 22, 2012 file photo shows a Tesla Model S outside the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif.

The body is made from aluminium.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

There’s also the panoramic sunroof that came from the factory.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The car has something called “Bold Chrome.”

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It’s a big strip of handcrafted chromed steel.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It flows from the car’s A-pillar to its C-pillar.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It’s almost like silvery eyeliner.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

And works to add visual length to the profile.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

There are also tasteful gold touches all over the place.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The inside uses light beige leather.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

There are also contrasting black insets.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

And when you open the glovebox, there’s matching green fabric inside.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The wheels are 21-inch turbine wheels.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

There’s also air suspension.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The finished product was still named the Model SB, even if it didn’t end up being a shooting brake.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The Model SB has actually been tooling around for a while now.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It was first shown off at the Concours d’Élégance at Paleis Het Loo in June 2018.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Remember June 2018?

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

That was approximately 3,218 years ago.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Cool as it is, this isn’t the only Tesla Model S station wagon in the world.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

There’s also a blue one that was built in England.

This slide has been updated to include another example of a Model S wagon created by a different shop.

But it’s definitely something I’d like Tesla to look into more.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Wagons are cool!

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

They have the sporty silhouette of a sleek sedan.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

But with more practicality.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

And there are very few wagons out on the market right now.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

You’d have an EV and a wagon.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

How neat would that be?

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

It’s not clear why de Raadt is selling his Model SB.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

The listing even says it wasn’t his goal to sell the car.

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

But it also notes, “life is an undefined path and some are just following their bliss.” Bless!

Jerome WassenaarThe Model SB.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.