Watch A Tesla Model S Reach Top Speed In 26 Hair-Raising Seconds

There are many things the Tesla Model S does: it looks good, it accelerates quickly, and it’s even responsible for a surprising amount of carbon emissions.



Saving the earth is all well and good, especially when doing it in Model S style, but we, like you, want to know it can go.

Tesla Motors (NSDQ:TSLA) claims a top speed of 130 mph for the Model S.

But can it really get there? If so, how long does it take? Does the car behave normally at that speed?

This video answers those questions. The Model S can, indeed, reach 130 mph, and even exceed that speed. Or at least, the car in the video indicated a top speed of 133 mph. Whether that’s accurate or the result of a slightly optimistic speedometer is your guess.

It doesn’t take long for the Model S to get to top speed, either. Starting from a stop, the car in the video reaches the 100 mph mark in 12 seconds, carrying on to the 133 mph mark 16 seconds later for a total of 26 seconds. This shouldn’t be any surprise for those who have seen a Model S beat a Dodge Viper at the drag strip.

As for high-speed handling, the guy driving in this video appears completely unflustered, cool and collected even in his post-133-mph recap.

