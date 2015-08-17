Tesla shows off how a Model S is built from the car's perspective

Ever wanted to take a tour of Tesla Motors’ factory?

Tesla on Friday tweeted a brief behind-the-scenes video that reveals what the Model S production line looks like from the car’s perspective.

It’s pretty dang cool.



via GIPHY



via GIPHY



via GIPHY

The 15-second video can be seen here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

All the above media shows just a snippet of Tesla’s production facilities for the Model S.

To get a much better idea of how the Model S is made, we recommend this three-part video feature from WIRED, which shows some of the high tech that goes into making the sedan: There’s robots, enormous coils of aluminium, and laser cutting. We’ve embedded all three videos for your viewing pleasure.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

