Tesla shows off how a Model S is built from the car's perspective

Ever wanted to take a tour of Tesla Motors’ factory?
Tesla on Friday tweeted a brief behind-the-scenes video that reveals what the Model S production line looks like from the car’s perspective.
It’s pretty dang cool.
The 15-second video can be seen here.
All the above media shows just a snippet of Tesla’s production facilities for the Model S.
To get a much better idea of how the Model S is made, we recommend this three-part video feature from WIRED, which shows some of the high tech that goes into making the sedan: There’s robots, enormous coils of aluminium, and laser cutting. We’ve embedded all three videos for your viewing pleasure.
