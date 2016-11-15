Tesla just jacked up the price for its entry level Model S

Tesla’s Model S is about to get a little pricier.

Tesla is increasing the base price of the Model S by $2,000 as of November 22, the company announced in an email Friday. That means the Model S will soon start at $68,000 as opposed to $66,000.

Tesla gave no explanation for the price change, only stating in the email that “now is the time to get behind the wheel of a Tesla for as low as $737/month.”

The entry level Model S with its 60 kWh battery can get 218 miles in a single charge and accelerate to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 210 miles.

Tesla now offers four battery options in total. In addition to the base Model S 60 is the Model S 75 with 259 miles of range; Model S 90D with 294 miles of range; and the Model S P100D with 315 miles of range. Both the Model S 60 and Model S 75 come with D options, which adds an additional electric motor that slightly increases the range.

Tesla announced the P100D new battery option in August. That $134,500 Model S is the first electric car to offer a range exceeding 300 miles and can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds in Ludicrous mode.

Tesla discontinued its mid-range Model S with an 85 kWh battery in February.

