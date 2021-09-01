Tesla’s Model S Plaid can still beat most super cars even with 20% battery life, new video shows

Model S Plaid. Tesla

DragTimes posted a video of the Tesla Model S Plaid racing on 20% battery life.

In the video, Brooks Weisblat said the Tesla could take down most super cars, even on a low battery.

The Tesla finished a quarter mile loop in about 9.94 seconds on its 41st run around the track.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the fastest production cars ever made even on a low battery, according to a new demo video.

While previous Tesla models have demonstrated lower performance levels as their battery life decreases, the electric carmaker’s latest model was able to maintain high speeds even at 20% battery life in a video posted by DragTimes.

The host of DragTimes, Brooks Weisblat, said he was testing the vehicle for its longevity. The test took place after the Model S Plaid had already performed 40 quarter-mile runs around a track at its top speed – attempts that consumed about 2% of the Plaid’s battery for each run around the track, Weisblat said.

With only 20% battery life, Weisblat said he was shocked by the Tesla’s performance. On its 41st run around the track, the car was able to complete the quarter-mile in about 9.94 seconds and went from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 2.33 seconds.

“That’s enough to take down most super cars,” Weisblat said.

In June, MotorTrend tested out the electric car and said the Model S Plaid hit the fastest 0 to 60 acceleration speed they’d ever seen in a production car. But, they warned most drivers might not be able to hit 0 to 60 miles per hour in the car’s record 1.98 seconds. At the time, Tesla required the publication to test the car on a professional track. MotorTrend also pointed out the car required a 10 to 15 minute set-up process called “Drag Strip Mode,” a setting that puts the battery and the car’s electric motors at an optimal temperature.

But, earlier this month, Weisblat found that the Model S Plaid can beat out most super cars even without entering “Drag Strip Mode.”

He raced the Model S Plaid against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S – a vehicle that had MotorTrend named one of the fastest production cars in the world in February. Over the course of three races, the Tesla left the Porsche in the dust at every turn and was about 0.8 seconds faster.

Several sports-car enthusiasts have taken the new Tesla out to race. In June, Jay Leno took the Tesla out for a spin to test its acceleration speed.