Watch Tesla’s $133,000 Model S Plaid race around the Nürburgring in record time

Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla Model S Plaid broke a record for the Nürburgring race track.

It beat the previous lap time for a production EV, by a Porsche Taycan Turbo, by just over 11 seconds.

Tesla released footage of one of the car’s laps of the circuit.

Tesla has set a new record for production electric cars after speeding around Germany’s famous Nürburgring race course.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that a Tesla Model S Plaid had completed the Nürburgring in 7 minutes, 30.9 seconds. It was “completely unmodified,” he said.

The $US133,000 ($AU180,829) Model S Plaid broke the previous record for production EVs, set by Porsche’s Taycan Turbo, by just over 11 seconds.

Tesla released a video on Friday taken from inside the car while it was racing around the 13 mile (21km)-long Nürburgring Nordschleife on a second lap, which it completed in just over 7 minutes 35 seconds.

Tesla would go again with a modified version of the Model S Plaid, Musk said. The 1,000-horsepower Plaid is the most powerful version of the Model S.

It’s one of the fastest production cars ever made.