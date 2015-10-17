Elon Musk's Tesla just solved the most annoying thing about owning a car

Tesla cars got a major upgrade on Thursday.

With the release of Tesla’s 7.0 software update, any Model S sold after October 2014 could finally access company’s long-awaited Autopilot functionality, which doesn’t provide full autonomy, but allows the car to steer itself and change lanes, avoid obstacles and barriers, and even parallel park itself.

That last feature is a particular doozy. Lots of people have problems with parallel parking. If you’ve ever tried parking downtown in [your local city’s name here], you know what I mean.

The first video of a Tesla parallel parking itself was uploaded Thursday. And it’s pretty incredible.



As you can see in the GIF above, the driver’s hands are not on the steering wheel.

Tesla’s Autopilot system even knows which way to turn the wheels so you fit perfectly into that spot.



From start to finish, this Model S parallel-parked itself in just 41 seconds, which is probably faster than most people.

Watch the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.