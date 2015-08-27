Tesla's newest car is so good it broke Consumer Reports' rating system

It’s official: The Tesla Model S P85D is the best car ever.

At least, according to Consumer Reports.

“The Tesla initially scored 103 in the Consumer Reports’ Ratings system, which by definition doesn’t go past 100,” Consumer Reports said on Thursday. “The car set a new benchmark, so we had to make changes to our scoring to account for it. Those changes didn’t affect the scores of other cars.”

The all-wheel-drive sedan is the fastest car Consumer Reports has ever tested. The impressive, all-electric vehicle goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds using the car’s “insane mode.” Yet it’s still incredibly energy-efficient, getting the equivalent of 87 miles per gallon.

While the Model S managed to take home the perfect score, it’s not completely perfect, writes Consumer Reports Mark Rechtin.

“The interior materials aren’t as opulent as other high-ticket automobiles, and its ride is firmer and louder than our base Model S,” Rechtin said in his review.

“What’s more, a lengthy road trip in an electric car with a 200-plus mile range can be a logistical hurdle if a quick-charging station isn’t along your route.”

Not to mention the car’s hefty price tag: The P85D all-wheel-drive model will set you back $US127,820.

Since Consumer Reports loves the Model S so much, it’s decided to share its review with the public, meaning you don’t need to be a subscriber to learn more about the car. Check out the full review here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.