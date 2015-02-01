Tesla Just Made Its New Car Even Faster -- Through A Software Update

Tesla’s new dual-motor Model S already has mind-melting acceleration — but the car just got even faster thanks to a new software update.

The top-of-the-line Model S, the P85D, has improved its acceleration by about 0.1 seconds, according to Elon Musk, simply by updating the car’s “inverter algorithm.”

Shaving off 0.1 seconds doesn’t sound like much, but Tesla’s Model S can already achieve 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds, so the P85D model will effectively be 3% faster after the update. That kind of acceleration is comparable to some of the world’s fastest sports cars from Lamborghini and Ferrari, and even the McLaren F1 supercar.

Musk says the P85 edition of the Model S will also get a slight improvement to its acceleration, “but not quite as much.”

P85 acceleration will also improve, but not quite as much

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.