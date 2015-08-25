2 guys set an impressive Tesla record and caught Elon Musk's attention for it

Two Danish Tesla owners claim to have set a new record for the longest distance drive on a single charge in a Tesla Model S P85D.
The car has an EPA-certified rating of 253 miles per charge, but the two Tesla owners claim they drove 452.8 miles at a speed of 24.2 miles per hour.
The two men took turns driving in shifts of several hours. Total drive time was 18 hours and 40 minutes. The start and stop point was Rodekro, Denmark.
Hypermiling, which is the practice of driving to improve the car’s efficiency, is a common hobby among Tesla owners.
While this isn’t exactly an official world record for hypermiling, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to approve. Musk retweeted a video posted by Bjørn Nyland, who was one of the drivers, early Tuesday morning.
@TeslaMotors @elonmusk #P85D setting new world record in #hypermiling driving 728.7 km/452.8 mi on a single charge http://t.co/wjR3Vyv4Tt
— Bjørn Nyland (@BjornNyland) August 25, 2015
Check out the Nyland’s video of the drive below.
