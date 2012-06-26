Tesla Motors Ships Its Second Electric Car, The Gorgeous Model S

Photo: Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors just hit another milestone — it began shipping its second electric car on Friday.This is a big win for CEO Elon Musk. Just a few years ago the company was close to dying. He put millions of his own dollars into the company to keep it afloat, nearly going broke in the process.



One reason Tesla has been able to survive the brutal public markets is the promise of the Model S, a more affordable, more practical electric car than the Roadster, Tesla’s previous car.

Now that car is here. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth taking a look at. If you have seen it, it’s worth another look.

