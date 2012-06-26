Tesla Motors Ships Its Second Electric Car, The Gorgeous Model S

Photo: Tesla Motors
Tesla Motors just hit another milestone — it began shipping its second electric car on Friday.This is a big win for CEO Elon Musk. Just a few years ago the company was close to dying. He put millions of his own dollars into the company to keep it afloat, nearly going broke in the process.
One reason Tesla has been able to survive the brutal public markets is the promise of the Model S, a more affordable, more practical electric car than the Roadster, Tesla’s previous car.
Now that car is here. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth taking a look at. If you have seen it, it’s worth another look.
You can decide whether or not the car is going to have a spoiler on the back — that won't cost you anything.
The interior can be upgraded too — from the paneling to including an all-leather interior. This is going to cost you a lot of money too.
You can customise the Model S down to the nitty-gritty details. Each battery upgrade, which increases its range, ups the price by $10,000...
...though the full package, with the largest battery and all the accessories, is going to cost you a ton of money.
