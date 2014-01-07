Tesla Model S Interior Is Gorgeous But Has A Few Drawbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Inside and outside, the Tesla Model S is a great looking car. But the interior of the Model S is so sleek that it loses some basic functionality. CEO Elon Musk touts the Model S as a great family car, but there aren't any cup holders in the backseat. And we worry that the huge touchscreen's internet browser can distract drivers. We go through the good and bad of the Tesla Model S interior in the video above. Produced by William Wei. Follow us on YouTube >

