Watch an 'insane mode' Tesla race a 'ludicrous mode' Tesla

YouTube/DragTimes A customer experiences ‘insane mode’ for the first time.

Tesla’s Model S is a nearly perfect car. But one key feature that attracts a lot of customers is its incredible acceleration.

The normal Model S can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. That’s pretty fast, but the dual-motor Model S P85D unveiled late last year can get there in just 3.2 seconds, in what’s called “insane mode.”

Not to be outdone, Tesla one-upped itself again earlier this year with the Model S P90D, which goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. That’s called “ludicrous mode.”

For comparison’s sake, YouTube channel DragTimes, which tests the acceleration and top speeds of some of the fastest cars in the world, ran two Tesla cars — a P85D and a P90D — to test the difference between “insane mode” and “ludicrous mode.”

The results are pretty spectacular.

At the start of the race, it looks like the P90D gets a bit of a head start on its competition. And within just a couple of brief seconds, the P90D achieves and maintains a comfortable lead over the P85D, despite how fast both cars are travelling.





We’ve embedded the full video from DragTimes below.

