The New Tesla Car Has A Button Called 'Insane Mode' -- Here's What Happens When You Press It

Tesla introduced its dual-motor Model S late last year, and among the many improvements it has over the original Model S is its incredible acceleration.

The standard Model S can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is pretty fast, but the new dual-motor Model S can get there in just 3.2 seconds — “roller coaster stuff,” in other words.

That kind of acceleration is comparable to some of the world’s fastest sports cars from Lamborghini and Ferrari, and even the McLaren F1 supercar.

YouTube channel DragTimes, which tests the acceleration and top speeds of some of the fastest cars out there, created a compilation of people’s reactions while sitting in the seat of the new Tesla car as it hits “Insane Mode,” which is an actual button on the new digital console.

You can go into “Insane Mode” by coming to a complete stop and toggling a button on the digital console, which will quickly accelerate the car to 60 to 70 mph in just a few wild seconds.

Most people have the same shocked reaction, as no one is really expecting “Insane Mode” to actually live up to its promise. The last woman says, “I can do that every day. I need this every single day.”

Check out DragTimes’ video below:

