A Tesla Model S burst into flames during a test drive in France

A Tesla Model S caught fire during a test drive on Monday in France.

Reddit user 3dkSdkvDskReddit posted a picture of the vehicle on Monday morning.

The Reddit user, who said a witness sent him the image of the Model S 90 on fire, said the incident occurred in Biarritz, France on Monday. He also said that there were three people in the vehicle and that everyone was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed.

“We are working with the authorities to establish the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation. The passengers are all unharmed. They were able to safely exit the vehicle before the incident occurred,” a Tesla spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement.

