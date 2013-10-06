Despite His Tesla Catching Fire, The Driver Said It 'Performed Very Well' And He'll Buy Again

Robert Carlson owned the Tesla Model S that made news
when it caught fire recently.
Tesla founder Elon Musk obviously laid out a case why this incident wasn’t any cause for concern, and Carlson agrees with him.
Despite the fire (which Internet images make out to be a very dramatic one), Carlson said the car performed very well and he plans to buy again, reports Motor Authority. The same site even lays out the case for why a Tesla car fire is a much smaller deal than it is for any other car.
Exchanging emails with a Tesla rep, Carlson wrote that he is “still a big fan of your car and [looks] forward to getting back into one.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.