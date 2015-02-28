The Tesla Model S has a secret James Bond mode -- here's what happens when you type '007' into the dashboard

In case you needed another reason to love the Tesla Model S, a newly discovered easter egg now lets you play secret agent by turning your electric car into the famous submarine car from the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

The easter egg is accessed via the Tesla Model S’s large 17-inch display, according to Jalopnik, which had confirmed with Tesla Motors that the easter egg is indeed real.

By first clicking on the control menu, Model S owners can hold down the “T” button to bring up the technician login screen. Next, just type in James Bond’s infamous “007” code name, and the on-screen car is transformed into the submersible Lotus Espirit 1 car.

Here’s what the easter egg looks like (notice the suspension has now been transformed into “Depth (Leagues)” with a maximum depth of 20,000 leagues.

While it’s impressive that nobody has discovered this easter egg before now, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously purchased the actual Lotus Espirit S1 car used in the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me” for $US866,000, and Musk says he plans to convert it into a fully functional submersible vehicle too.

In the meantime, however, Musk and other Tesla Model S owners can have the next best thing. Just add it to the list of cool features you can show off the next time you give someone a ride — don’t forget the car’s “insane mode.”

To see the submarine transformation in action, you can watch this video tutorial of how to access the easter egg embedded below.

