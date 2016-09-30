A Tesla Model S was driving with Autopilot when it got into a bus crash in Germany

A Tesla Model S driver in Germany got into an accident while Autopilot was activated, but the semi-autonomous feature may not be to blame.

The Tesla Model S crashed into a tourist bus in Germany, slightly injuring the driver in the process, the AP reported. The 29 people on the bus were unharmed in the accident.

German police are saying that the 50-year-old driver is blaming Autopilot for the crash, according to the AP. The Model S rear-ended the bus on the highway.

However, a Tesla spokesperson told Business Insider that Autopilot was “functioning properly” at the time of the accident, and that Tesla has spoken to the customer who confirmed “his use of Autopilot was unrelated to the accident.”

Tesla is still being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a fatal Model S crash that occurred in May.

Joshua Brown, a 40-year-old Canton, Ohio, resident, was driving his 2015 Tesla Model S in Williston, Florida, when the car passed under the trailer, with the bottom of the trailer striking the windshield. The Tesla then drove off the road and smashed through two fences before hitting a power pole. The airbags did not deploy.

Tesla wrote in a blog post that the Autopilot system did not notice “the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied.”

Tesla is also investigating a crash that occurred in China while Autopilot was allegedly activated. The car hit a vehicle parked half off the road. There were no injuries caused by the crash.

