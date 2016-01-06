Tesla Model S burnt to a shell in 'first ever Supercharger fire'

Image: Elisabeth Grosvold / NRK / Screengrab

A Tesla Model S was completely incinerated on New Years Day in Norway after it caught fire while charging at a Supercharger station.

The fire took place about 200 kilometers from the capital of Norway, Oslo and is believed to the the first ever fire with Supercharger, although a couple of small fires occured with Model S’ in 2013 and 2014.

Local state-owned media network NRK has reported that no-one was injured in the incident and that both local authorities and Tesla are investigating the fire.

According to police, the owner plugged the car into the charger and walked away before the car and Supercharger caught alight a short time later.

The blaze itself had to be put out using a special type of foam due to the risk of using water on the car’s burning lithium-ion batteries.

Tesla said in a statement to Autoblog Green: “Nobody was harmed. We are undergoing a full investigation and will share our findings as soon as possible.”

NRK managed to get the incredible picture above which shows the extent of the fire, with the only recognisable parts left being the wheels, parts of the floor and the B-pillars. There is also a video on their site of the wreckage worth checking out too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.