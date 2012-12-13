Tesla's Model S Can Do Burnouts Like A Muscle Car

Fans of Tesla’s Model S love its sleek styling, high tech interior, and, of course, its environmentally-friendly use of electricity. They also love its performance on the road.



As this burnout video from Road & Track proves, the electric car can act just like a muscle car. The Model S’ battery delivers a lot of power, enough to go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (Motor Trend reported just 3.9 seconds), and run the quarter mile in a blistering 12.5 seconds.

Watch what happens when all that electricity goes into spinning the wheels:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

