The Tesla Model S just smashed an incredible speed test milestone

Tesla just edged out a Porsche in a first-of-its kind acceleration test.

The Tesla Model S P100D became the first production car to reach 60mph in under 2.3 seconds in a Motor Trend speed test (2.275507139 seconds, to be exact.) Operating in Tesla’s “Easter egg” ludicrous mode, the Model S reached 60mph faster than the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

For the full breakdown, per Motor Trend, the Model S reach 30mph .05 seconds ahead of the 911. The Model S held a .2-second lead from 60mph through 90 mph. Ultimately, the two crossed the quarter-mile mark together at 10.5 seconds.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Easter egg would allow a Model S P100D to reach 60mph in 2.4 seconds in November. He also said the car would reach the quarter-mile mark in 10.6 seconds at the time. The P100D blew past those expectations during Motor Trend’s test.

You can get the full breakdown from Motor Trend here.

