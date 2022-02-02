The Tesla Model 3, Kia Niro EV, and Ford Mach-E have the happiest customers among electric cars

The Tesla Model 3 is US owners’ favorite electric vehicle, according to a JD Power survey. Tang Ke/Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

JD Power surveyed around 8,000 electric-car owners to find out which models customers prefer.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y won the luxury electric-car segment.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia Niro EV have the happiest customers of all mass-market electrics.

Looking to ditch fossil fuels for electric power but unsure which car to get? A new study released last week ranks the electric vehicles that customers are most satisfied with.

JD Power surveyed 8,122 owners of electric cars from 2016 to 2022 to find out what customers like most about their cars, and which models they prefer.

The firm measured customer satisfaction across 10 categories: accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; interior and exterior styling; safety and technology features; service experience; and vehicle quality and reliability.

2020 Niro EV. Kia

The Tesla Model 3 sedan earned the top spot overall and led among premium EVs, with the Model Y coming in second place. The Kia Niro EV was the satisfaction winner among mass-market electric cars, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The rest of the mass-market picks, in order from highest satisfaction rating to lowest, are as follows: Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona EV, Volkswagen ID.4, and Chevrolet Bolt.

Tesla has ranked near the bottom of JD Power’s surveys on initial quality, but that doesn’t seem to impact owners’ overall ownership experience.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

The survey found that overall satisfaction with electric cars is very high, both among first-time buyers and early adopters who may be on their second or third EV.

“We know from our research that many consumers have concerns during the purchase consideration process with aspects like battery range and vehicle charging. However, once someone has purchased a BEV, they’re pretty much hooked,” Brent Gruber, JD Power’s senior director of global automotive, said in a statement. After their first purchase, people continue buying EVs because of their safety features, driving experience, and lower maintenance costs.